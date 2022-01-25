Murang'a man arrested over death of his 4-month-old baby

Detectives in Murang’a County have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly killing his four-month-old baby.

In a video that has gone viral, the suspect is seen physically assaulting his wife using a belt while their baby is crying on the floor.

According to the police report, the Tuesday dawn incident was reported by the suspect’s father.

The suspect would later grab the infant and toss him over the sofa. The infant, whom the suspect claims is not his biological son, died on the spot after landing on the concrete floor.

Following the incident, the suspect allegedly threatened to kill his wife if she spoke about what had happened.

According to a police report, the suspect’s wife fled from the house, raised the alarm before neighbours responded to her distress calls.