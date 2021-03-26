Irungu Kang'ata recovering at home after contracting Covid-19 twice

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata during a media briefing at Parliament Buildings on January 11, 2021
 

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  •  He said he first got infected last August and was hospitalised for three days and then sent into self isolation at home.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata on Friday revealed that he is battling Covid-19 at home.

