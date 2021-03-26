Irungu Kang'ata recovering at home after contracting Covid-19 twice

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata on Friday revealed that he is battling Covid-19 at home.

The lawmaker also revealed that this is the second time in the past eight months that he has contracted the virus.

He said he first got infected last August and was hospitalised for three days and then sent into self isolation at home.

The second diagnosis came on March 16 and was followed by a week of hospitalisation, he said, adding that he is now recovering at home.

Mr Kang'ata withdrew from the limelight two weeks ago, causing anxiety about his health.

In a phone interview with the Nation on Thursday, he did not reveal that he was suffering from Covid-19.

“Yes, I have been unwell but I'm recuperating from home. Nothing to worry about,” he said when asked about his healthy status.

Mr Kang’ata confirmed that he was suffering from Covid-19 in a second phone interview on Friday, saying he suspected he contracted it at a public function.

Public functions

In the past five weeks, the lawmaker has actively engaged in public functions, accompanying Deputy President William Ruto to some.

At these functions, both leaders and residents have been seen without the face masks worn to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Senator Kang’ata has also been very active in Murang'a County, where he has been pushing his ambition to vie for governor in the 2022 General Election.

He urged Kenyans to be very vigilant about the disease, saying "it is now crystal clear that it is here with us, vicious and ruthless”.

He said that once he fully recovers, he will lead the fight against the pandemic, adhering to all protocols and ruging the public to do the same.