Evans Kidero suspends campaigns over close contact with Covid-positive Raila

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang', former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang' and former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga during a funeral at Kagan Ward in Rangwe Constituency, Homa Bay County, on February 5, 2021.

Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Days before Mr Odinga was admitted to Nairobi Hospital, he had spent at least four days with Dr Kidero and other political leaders in the coastal towns of Malindi and Mombasa.

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has suspended all the political activities he had planned to hold in Homa Bay County this weekend following news that ODM leader Raila Odinga has contracted Covid-19.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

