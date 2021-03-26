Narok's ICU beds empty as counties grapple with shortages

Narok County Referral Hospital

A bed at the Intensive Care Unit at the Narok County Referral Hospital.

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  George Sayagie

What you need to know:

  • Governor Tunai, however, warned residents against dropping their guard, saying Nakuru, Bomet and Kajiado and Tanzania, across the border, have had many infections.

As hospitals in counties such as Nairobi grapple with a shortage of beds due to the surging number of Covid-19 patients, it has emerged that Narok has empty ICU beds.

