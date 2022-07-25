AIPCA's Bishop Suleiman Mwangi retires after 50 years in pulpit

The Rt Rev Suleiman Mwangi of the African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa (AIPCA) has been installed as bishop emeritus after serving for over 50 years in priesthood.

The emeritus status means that the cleric has retired but will be allowed to keep the title of bishop in all his literary works and personal introductions.

The ceremony was held at the Rutara AIPCA church in Nyandarua County on Sunday. Colleagues and parishioners described him as "amiable, sensitive and well-meaning".

Bishop Mwangi has served across the country. He was baptised in 1939 by the Rev Nathan Ngure, ‘lived in the faith’ and was “born again” in 1967 and commissioned as church leader. He was ordained as a pastor in 1970, joining divinity college the following year.

In 1975, he was elected chairman of Central Parish and for his zeal, the church bought him a motorbike in 1977 to help him move around.

He was elected chairman of the Northern Branch that encompasses Laikipia, Samburu and Nyandarua counties.

On November 23, 1983, he was enthroned as bishop of Ngai Ndeithia Church.

He won himself the tag of ‘Mzee wa Kazi’ among the church's congregants.

When the Covid-19 scourge hit the country, he confessed that "dying is not a road trip and I will strictly be working from home given that this disease appears more intolerant to those of us over 70 years old".

He told Nation.Africa that he was “credited with founding a litany of churches, especially in Nyandarua County, and ordaining over 1,000 ministers during my four decades of episcopal practice”.

He added that he is “a happy man because I have served effectively and used my energy fully in God's service and growth of the church”.

Born and brought up in Ngorika village of Nyandarua County, one of the high-profile AIPCA leaders he ordained is Archbishop Fredrick Wang'ombe.

Archbishop Wang'ombe in turn presided over the service and ceremony of installing the sage in his emeritus status.

"He is well respected. He has fathered churches, nurtured young faithful, consolidated the church and solidified its relations with our brethren,” he said.

“We are talking of a spiritual giant well respected and loved across the board and we pray that he becomes even stronger in his milestone achieved so far.”

He added that the prelate retires after being a champion of the advisory council of the church, more so to the leading spiritual heads including the founding heads of AIPCA, Archbishop Benjamin Kahihia and Archbishop Samson Mwangi Gaitho.

Bishop Mwangi will be remembered for being among the authors of the prayer liturgy book now used by the church.

He also held the position of spiritual head after Archbishop Evanson Ndung'u died of asthma in 2013.

"We are all excited as we usher him into the life of apex respects for our church. His has been a long journey through tough, encouraging, motivated, disappointment and success in many aspirations," Archbishop Wang'ombe said.

He added that Bishop Mwangi will forever be an icon and hero to be celebrated in the AIPCA faith "for being the best and among most obedient bishops who at no time never objected or went against the wish of Spiritual Heads".

Lifetime career administrator Joseph Kaguthi, who hails from Nyandarua County, wished Bishop Mwangi "all the best in his retirement period having achieved many milestones in the faith".

He described him as a "patriot who preached about repentance, tolerance, perseverance and retained a very positive bond with the ruling class".

Mr Kaguthi said the bishop was known in his active pulpit days as someone who related well with the grassroots challenges and minced no words in challenging the government to respond to the needs of the people.

"He particularly railed at insecurity, hunger and dictatorship. He never tired to publicly and privately remind us that government was a creation of the people and the best it could reciprocate was to selflessly serve to lessen human suffering," Mr Kaguthi said.

AIPCA enjoys a huge following in the Mt Kenya region and plays a key role in shaping local politics.