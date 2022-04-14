Go threaten your equals, not me, Uhuru tells opponents

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday told off those opposed to his involvement in succession politics ahead of the August 9 General Election, saying that he will not be intimidated.

He said he is watching them brag, insult and threaten him not to campaign for his preferred successor — the Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

"Go threaten your equals or those who are ready to buy your intimidation. You have got no ability to box me into submissiveness," he said.

Speaking at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) in Kandara, Murang’a County, the president said he will soon hit the ground running to "tell you what is in my heart and what I believe and why so".

The President reiterated that his vision is fixed on the search for unity and prosperity of the nation and its people into the future.

The president hinted that he is waiting for the official campaigns period that kicks off in May for him to launch an onslaught against his opponents.

Not ashamed of handshake

The president said he is not ashamed of his handshake with Mr Odinga "and I will do so with all others who pursue and cherish peace".

In an apparent reference to his deputy William Ruto, the President hit out at people he said “have been speaking for longer periods, and loudly at it, but they do not want to acknowledge that my handshake brought peace".

The president was responding to the AIPCA's Archbishop Frederick Wang'ombe who in his sermon had advised him on to consider keeping off the raging succession storm for the sake of general peace.

Archbishop Wang’ombe had reminded the president that Kenyans are known to stage all forms of uprisings against their leaders and it is wise “to opt to keep quiet because you are the overall leader".

The prelate told the president that there would be more satisfaction in keeping peace that comes with silence.

Holy oil event

President Kenyatta was attending the annual holy oil event at the church's Gakarara branch in Kandara.

The President is credited with bringing truce among three main AIPCA factions which had been embroiled in wrangles for 16 years.

After five years of behind the scenes arbitration that brought together the office of the Attorney-General, trusted politicians and coordinated by the Interior ministry, it was a climax for the president as he brought them together at the Gakarara church for a united service.

The president arrived at the church at noon and was welcomed by the archbishops of the three splinter groups — Julius Njoroge, Samson Muthuri and Wang'ombe — who exercise power on an annual rotational basis.

Bury the hatchet

The three vowed to bury the hatchet, pursue unity and discard violence.

Also at hand to receive the president was Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and his Transport counterpart James Macharia. A number of Jubilee Party aspirants were also in attendance.

Currently, Archbishop Muthuri is the overall leader who will next year hand over to Archbishop Wang'ombe since Archbishop Njoroge has already served his rotational year of leadership and has also hit retirement age.

The church will in 2024 pick a unifying a leader, with the hope that the factions will not resurface.

Archbishop Wang'ombe said the president's input in uniting the AIPCA will remain embedded in its history.