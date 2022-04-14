Uhuru, Raila get top positions in new Azimio chain of command

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been named the chairperson of a top decision-making organ of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition party.

Mr Raila Odinga, who will run on the party’s ticket in the August 9 presidential election, has been named party leader.

The coalition, which brings together over 26 political parties, will be governed by two organs – the Coalition Council and National Coalition Executive Council (NCEC).

This is according to a Kenya Gazette notice from Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu.

The leaders are drawn from the coalition’s constituent parties, and the initial seven members of the Coalition Council were raised to 12.

Council members

Apart from President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga other members of the council include Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kanu's Gideon Moi, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, and Narc leader and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

The others are Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader and Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi, Abdi Noor Omar Farah and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Mr Mohamed will sit on the Coalition Council by virtue of his position as the NCEC secretary-general.

The NCEC comprises 19 people, with Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as chair.

Mr Oparanya will be deputised by Eldas MP Adan Keynan, Dr Ken Nyaundi and Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe.

Treasurer

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua is the treasurer, deputised by Pokot South MP David Pkosing, Lucy Nyoroka Mworia and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko.

The NCEC's organising secretary is Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda, deputised by Garissa Senator Abdul Haji and Igembe North MP Maoka Maore.

Mr Mohamed will be deputised by Moitalel Ole Kenta, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and Isabelle Wangechi Githinji.

Former Jubilee secretary-general Raphael Tuju was named the executive director of the coalition political party.

The Women's League will be chaired by Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Wanjiru Karugu while Mr Solomon Kuria will be in charge of the Youth League.

The persons living with disabilities League will be chaired by Makueni Woman Representative Rose Museo Mumo.