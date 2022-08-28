14 hurt in vehicles smash-up along Kenol-Murang'a road

Fourteen people were on Saturday injured in a road crash involving four vehicles and a motorcycle in Sabasaba town along the Kenol-Murang'a road in Murang'a County.

The evening crash caused a traffic jam that lasted for three hours.

Police said the incident was caused by reckless driving of one of the drivers.

"It happened that a Probox was attempting to overtake a public service vehicle that was heading to Kenol. In the process, it hit a small lorry causing another personal car and a motorcycle to end up ramming into the mix-up," said Murang'a South Police Commander Alexander Shikondi.

He said that the confusion that ensued after the first two vehicles collided caused others that were following in tow to ram into each other.

Mr Shikondi said all the injured passengers suffered cuts, fractures and shock and were rushed to a nearby dispensary while others were referred to Murang'a Level Five Hospital.

Two in critical condition

"Among the injured were 10 women. All the 14 injured were between 20 and 57 years and two were in critical condition," he said.

The police boss said all the vehicles and the motorcycle involved in the crash were taken to Maragua Police Station to await mandatory inspection.

"We are also compiling an investigative report to ascertain all the variables in that accident. It is beneficial since there will be prosecutions in pursuit of insurance compensations," he said.

Mr Shikondi noted that the motorcycle had two passengers and the rider.

"We have consistently warned motorists to observe traffic rules. We have warned motorcycle riders to adhere to safety guidelines dictated by law. It is unfortunate that many are not taking us seriously," he said.

He noted that of late, accidents involving pileup vehicles have become common, attributing it to drivers keeping too close to each other without observing reasonable distance.

He urged motorists to drive safely and save families the anguish of road tragedies which can be avoided.