Four family members die, one critically injured in Murang'a accident

Four members of a family died after the vehicle they were travelling hit a stationery trailer in Muranga County.

One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition, police said.

Murang'a South police commander Alexander Shikondi said the Saturday morning accident at Mlima Swara along Kenol-Sagana road.

"It happened that the family station wagon was being driven from Sagana to Kenol direction but on reaching the scene of the accident, it hit the trailer that had stalled on the road," he said.

Mr Shikondi added the four who included a woman died on the spot.

Another female passenger was rushed to Thika Level Five hospital where medics said she was in critical condition.

He said two of those who died were aged 60 years, one 40 years and a 19 year old.

The bodies were moved to General Kago mortuary in Thika Town.

The driver was among those who died on the spot.

The survivor of the accident said they were travelling from Nyeri County to attend a relative’s funeral when the tragedy befell them.