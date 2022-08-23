MCAs bloodbath as Mt Kenya voters settle on fresh faces

It was a bloodbath for a majority of ward representatives in Mt Kenya region in the August 9 General Election as ruthless voters sent many packing and hired fresh faces.

Kirinyaga voters re-elected just two while in Meru only nine out of 45 reclaimed their seats.

Oldonyiro MCA David Lemantile is the only one who survived the onslaught in Isiolo, earning himself a third successive term after garnering 2,104 votes against his closest competitor Lokurtut Ltemuche who got 1,204.

Former Tourism executive Halima Abgudo trounced Cherab MCA Mohamed Jirmo to become the first female elected MCA in the county. She garnered 2,361 votes against Mr Jirmo’s 903. Mr David Nyoro Waithaka, 63, floored nearly 20 others to win the Bulapesa MCA seat.

‘Couldn’t spare them’

He garnered 1,585 votes compared with 971 and 946 for Witherford Mwirigi (DEP) and Leloon Mutuma (UDA), respectively.

In Kirinyaga, residents accused outgoing MCAs of idling and failing to deliver quality services.

“Those who we sent packing let us down and we couldn’t spare them. We needed a new crop of competent leaders with fresh development ideas,” a voter said.

The two who were spared the axe were Mutira MCA Kinyua Wangui and his Baragwi counterpart David Mathenge, who recaptured their seats on UDA tickets.

In 2020, Mr Kinyua had attempted to push through an impeachment motion against Governor Anne Waiguru, accusing her of gross misconduct.

In Laikipia, only four of 15 MCAs were re-elected. UDA bagged 10 seats, ODM managed two, and The Service Party (TSP) one. Two vied as independent candidates.

Two women, who were nominated in the outgoing assembly, trounced their male opponents to claim victory. Ms Irene Wachuka and Ms Catherine Kibue won Igwamiti and Ngobit wards, respectively, on UDA tickets.

In Laikipia North Constituency, all MCAs were sent packing, including the long-serving Jacob Endom (Sosian ward).

In Tharaka Nithi County, five out of 15 ward reps retained their seats, while three got higher posts.

Those re-elected are Justin Kithinji (Magumoni), Godfrey Murithi (Karingani), Jones Kinegeni (Mwimbi) and Gitonga Kithuka (Nkondi). Anita Mbae, a nominated member, won in Mariani ward.

Marimanti MCA Susan Ngugi won the County Woman Rep seat, Mwenda Gataya of Mukothima ward won the Senate seat while Wilson Nyaga (Muthambi) is the deputy governor-elect.

Higher positions

The new assembly will not have a three-term ward rep after those who were serving their second terms were either voted out or elected to higher positions.

In Meru, MCAs Caucus Chairman Victor Kariithi lost as Athwana ward rep in Tigania West.

Only six of the 35 MCAs in Murang’a made it back to the assembly. The biggest casualty was Majority Leader Eric Kamande in Kahumbu ward.

In Township ward, Ms Jacinta Ng’ang’a lost to Mr Machigo Karina. Mt Kenya MCAs Caucus Chairman Charles Mwangi was also sent home. He described the trend as a “massacre”.

The survivors were Kamahuha’s James Wakabera, Wambugu Mwangi (Kamacharia), Simon Wamwea (Ng’araria), Alex Ndunda (Ithanga), Peter Murigi (Muruka) and Kibe Wasarry (Ithiru).

In Kigumo, Kiharu and Kangema constituencies, it was total annihilation as voters sent home all the MCAs.