Ruiru voters kick out all MCAs as MP King'ara retains seat

None of the MCAs in the eight wards in Ruiru constituency have been re-elected.

Some 99 candidates vied for MCA seats in the county, with Kiuu ward attracting 17.

For the first time ever in the constituency, a female MCA was elected to represent Mwiki ward.

Donna Kendi of UDA garnered 9,569 votes, ahead of Esau Kioni of the Jubilee with 2,456.

After receiving her certificate at the tallying centre, Ms Kendi thanked her supporters and lauded the IEBC for the way it conducted the elections.

"I am very delighted to have won this election. I have proven that women can definitely be elected," she said.

Other winners were Nduta Kimani (Tujibebe Wakenya) in Biashara ward, who received 9,388 votes; John Njogu (UDA) in Gitothua ward, who garnered 4,459; and Daniel Gitau (UDA) in Gatongora ward with 3,317.

In Kahawa Sukari ward, Kennedy Odhiambo (Jubilee) received 2,101 to beat incumbent Livingstone Wakibia (Chama Cha Kazi), while Kahawa Wendani residents elected Brian Simiyu (UDA) with 3,504 votes.

In Kiuu ward, which had the most candidates in the constituency, Zacharia Macharia (UDA) garnered 6,341 votes and beat 16 others.

Huge margin

In Mwihoko ward, George Gikanga (Chama Cha Kazi) won with 2,690 votes.

Mr Simon Kingara (UDA) retained his Ruiru parliamentary seat, winning with a huge margin. He garnered 68,045 votes, while Esther Gathogo (Jubilee) was second with 27,644.

Receiving his certificate from the constituency returning officer Bernard Onyango, Mr Kingara lauded the elections, saying it was safe, free and fair.

Ruiru constituency has the highest number of registered voters in Kenya. Of the 172,138 registered voters, Mr Onyango noted that only 59.5 percent had turned out to vote.