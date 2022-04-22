Bloodbath: MCAs rejected in Ruto, Raila strongholds

It was a bloodbath for a majority of ward reps in the strongholds of Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as voters rejected them in the party primaries last week.

Almost 90 per cent of MCAs were punished for returning a poor score card after five years of service as newcomers ruled from the floor of the Rift Valley to the shores of Lake Victoria.

With Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) being the most popular parties in the regions, the rejection in the nominations could mean their fate is as good as sealed.

Voters in Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Nandi, Elgeyo-Marakwet and Bomet denied up to three quarters of their MCAs their respective parties tickets.

In Migori, only four of the 41 MCAs survived the carnage, while in Homa Bay, only nine survived the purge as 22 were rejected. Seven did not contest.

In Kisumu, only nine out of the 40 won, while in Siaya, 14 out of 27 were shown the door.

In Elgeyo-Marakwet, voters rejected 15 out of 20 MCAs while in Nandi, a record 36 MCAs out of 39 flopped in the UDA primaries.

In Bomet, of the 25 MCAs that sought the UDA ticket, only four survived. In Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM), only two made it.

In 2017, almost 90 per cent of the 1,450 MCAs sere sent home.

In Migori, attempts by ODM to impeach Governor Okoth Obado over graft charges have been cited as one of the reasons the MCAs were voted out. Party chairman John Mbadi had warned them that they would face consequences for failing to tow the party line.

“Most of these MCAs have given us a hard time with questionable loyalty to the party. The other time, they deliberately failed to defend devolution when a motion to impeach their governor emerged,” he said.

Frustrated in their effort to take action against Mr Obado, the defiance by the MCAs was condemned by several ODM leaders, including Senator Ochilo Ayacko, Nyatike MP Tom Odege and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Winners

Only North Kanyamkago MCA George Obama, his South Kanyamkago counterpart Graham Kagali, Central Sakwa’s Gershon Owii and South Sakwa’s Edward Ouma won the nominations. Masaba MCA Abedi Maroa vied for the Kuria West MP’s seat and won the ODM ticket.

The nine MCAs who survived the purge in Kisumu are Joachim Oketch (Kondele), Seth Ochieng (Market Milimani), Vincent Jagongo (North West),Habil Omondi (Masogo), Gard Olima (South West), Benny Oiko (Kabonyo), John Obura (Kobura), Kennedy Ouma (Ahero) and Seth Ogutu of East Seme.

Analysts say many of the MCAs lost the tickets for not listening to the electorate and being too friendly with Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and failing to provide oversight of the executive.

In Homa Bay, 38 MCAs were elected on the ODM ticket in 2017, one on Wiper party and one an independent. Majority Leader George Okello (North Kabuoch), Minority boss Charles Awino (Gem West) and Chief Whip Dan Were (Kakelo Kokwanyo) were among the casualties.

In Homa Bay Town Constituency, all the four ward reps – Juma Awuor (Homa Bay East ward), Julius Nyambok (Homa Bay Town Central), Mary Ojala (Arujo) and Joash Achieng (Homa Bay West) – lost in the primaries.

In the Rift Valley, Nandi stood out as 36 out of the 39 MCAs lost in the UDA primaries, including the County Assemblies Forum Secretary-General Kipkirui Chepkwony in Tinderet Ward. The three survivors are Joseph Ngetich (Kosirai), Walter Teno (Kabiyet) and Wilson Sang (Chepkumia).

In Bomet, Majority Leader Josephat Kirui and Chief Whip Joseph Chepkwony were among the casualties in the UDA nominations. Deputy Speaker Wesley Kiprotich (Chepchabas), Stanley Rono (Kipreres), Charles Langat (Boito) and Robert Langat (Mutharakwa) were the only survivors.

In Mt Kenya, Embu Majority Leader Michael Njeru is among the eight ward reps who lost in the UDA primaries.

In Murang’a, Majority Leader Eric Kamande (Kahumbu), Deputy Speaker Lucy Ngugi and Mt Kenya MCAs Caucus chairman Charles Mwangi were among the casualties.

Three ward reps in Meru lost in the UDA repeat primaries that were conducted in 14 wards.