Tanzanian found with heroin detained 3 days to allow probe

Tanzanian Jumanne Maimuna Amir

Tanzanian Jumanne Maimuna Amir  at the Mombasa Law Courts on March 15, 2021, on the accusation of trafficking 5.3kg of suspected heroin.

By  Brian Ocharo

  • Ms Jumanne Maimuna Amir will be detained at Port Police Station as anti-narcotic officers investigate the matter and carry out tests to ascertain that the substance she was found with was heroin.

A Mombasa court on Monday ordered the three-day detention of a Tanzanian arrested after she was found with 5.3kg of suspected heroin worth about Sh15 million.

