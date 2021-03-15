Mombasa police arrest Tanzanian woman found with heroin worth Sh15m

Tanzanian Maimuna Jumanne Amir

Tanzanian Maimuna Jumanne Amir, who was arrested in Mombasa on March 14, 2021, after she was found with 5.3kg suspected heroin.

Photo credit: Mohamed Ahmed | Nation Media Group

By  Mohamed Ahmed

  • A police report says Ms Maimuna Jumanne Amir traveled with the consignment from South Africa, through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. 

Detectives in Mombasa County on Sunday arrested a Tanzanian national after finding her with 5.3 kg of suspected heroin worth Sh15 million.

