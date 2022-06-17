Residents warned about dengue fever, Covid-19 and diarrhoea

The Mombasa Health department has warned residents about increasing cases of dengue fever, diarrhoea and Covid-19.

Public Health Chief Officer Pauline Oginga said dengue fever cases have doubled since last month.

"We are currently in the rainy season and we are already experiencing increased cases of dengue fever. We urge the public to take collective responsibility to drain stagnant water in their areas to reduce breeding places for mosquitoes that spread the virus," Ms Oginga said.

She urged residents to seek treatment at hospitals if they exhibit malaria-like symptoms.

She said the department is spraying anti-mosquito fogger in informal settlements and urged residents to cover their water containers that provide breeding grounds for the insects.

“Those operating car garages, those with tyres idling around their compounds [should] also ensure that they don't collect and hold water that offer breeding grounds,” she said.

She advised residents to put on long-sleeved clothes and trousers to reduce the chances of being bitten by mosquitoes, use mosquito repellent and fumigate workplaces.

There is also a surge in diarrhea, with 8,648 cases reported in June.

“We did not have such cases in the last two years but since the guidelines for Covid-19 were relaxed, there has been a rise," Ms Oginga said.

Residents were urged to embrace handwashing as a routine and use clean safe water for drinking and cooking.

"We still emphasise the need to observe the Covid-19 guidelines as they help in reducing cases of diarrhea. These measures helped us lower the cases of diarrhea and other diseases," Ms Oginga explained.

Mombasa County has also recorded a rising Covid-19 positivity rate.

Ms Oginga said that as of June 15 the positivity rate was 11.5 percent.

"People have relaxed measures and cases are going up. Stick to use of face masks, stop shaking hands and maintain social distance,” she said.

“[We] have data to show that we are in danger. Kindly mask up, especially in enclosed places. When you [go to] meetings, avoid shaking hands and wash your hands.

She added that despite county efforts to vaccinate more than 460,000 residents, the uptake of the second dose is still low, 54 percent.