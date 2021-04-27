Africa's most lethal creature

mosquito

International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology research officer Milcah Wanjiru at the mosquito larvae insectary in Kasarani, Nairobi on April 13.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group
By  Leon Lidigu

What you need to know:

  • The mosquito is a creature of contradictions.
  • The female mosquito simply wants to reproduce, but that is what makes her dangerous.
  • Her delicate wings are a marvel, but her buzzing torments us. Her eyes are stunning, but they help her find our flesh.
  • Her mouth is a perfect model for painless hypodermic needles but what it deposits in our veins could kill us and most of all her astounding survival skills means there are billions more of her. 

