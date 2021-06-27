In the race to stop dengue fever, scientists find a way out

Mosquito

A three-year trial on dengue-fever spreading mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti mosquito) has shown a reduction in cases.

Photo credit: Fotosearch
By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mombasa is a dengue endemic region with the last outbreak reported in April this year
  • Data from WHO shows the number of dengue fever cases have increased eight fold over the two decades

There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel in the treatment of dengue fever after a successful clinical trial.

