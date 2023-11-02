President Ruto donates Sh500,000 towards Ally B's funeral

President William Ruto has donated Sh500,000 for burial arrangements of popular Coast-based musician Ali Mwakaribu, popularly known as Ally B. Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa also gave the family another Sh100,000 for the treatment of Ally B’s mother, who is currently ailing.

"I join the music fraternity in mourning the passing of Ally B, a musician who harnessed his talent to foster unity and harmony in our society. He inscribed his message of peace deep within our hearts, and we will forever carry that meaningful tune. May God provide solace to his family, friends and devoted fan," said President Ruto yesterday.

The musician died Wednesday after suddenly falling ill. The family has revealed that he was battling pneumonia for the last two weeks.

According to his younger brother Mohammed Ramadhan, he was last week taken to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital where he was treated and discharged

“He stayed home for a week and then told us he was going back to Kilifi for other engagements. But on Sunday, he called home complaining that he was battling with breathing problems. He told us he was experiencing the same condition he felt when he had pneumonia,” said Mr Ramadhan.

The family asked him to go back home but he was adamant that he must complete his engagements in Kilifi before returning to Mombasa.

“But on Tuesday, he called again saying he was coming back home. I told him our mother wanted him back to go for a medical checkup again to ascertain what was ailing him. On Wednesday, morning, he called again saying he had woken up better but he would still come back home,” added the brother.

On Wednesday, afternoon he arrived at the family home sweating profusely.

“He was in a horrible state. He said he wasn’t feeling well,” said Mr Ramadhan.

The musician asked his brother to take him to a nearby hospital. Upon medical examination, the doctor in charge referred him to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital after he realised his condition had worsened and his pressure dropped drastically.

“But we used traditional medicines to help in stabilising his pressure and he told us he had gotten better. We went back home, but after a while, his wife called me shouting that my brother who was on the bed was almost collapsing,” said Mr Khamisi.

He lifted him and ferried him to CGTRH using a tuktuk. “Upon reaching the hospital I realised he had breathed his last. I was carrying him on my lap. But we were already in the hospital, the doctors came and pronounced him dead. My friend advised me to take him home because of the mortuary charges,” he said.

His body is at their family home in Kisauni awaiting burial by 4 pm.

“We are sad as a family but this was God ordained. This is a path that we must all pass. We thank Kenyans for standing by us. We loved him but God loved him the most that is why He took him,” he added.

But as his love songs united the nation, so has his death with leaders across the country led by President William Ruto, Amason Kingi (Senate Speaker), Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, politician Hassan Joho, EALA MP Suleiman Shahbal, Governors Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), George Natembeya (Transnzoia) and Gideon Mung’aro (Kilifi) among others mourning him.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who expressed his sadness over the untimely loss said the Coast music industry had lost a vibrant and talented singer whose passion and creativity touched the hearts of many.

Mr Mudavadi said the late contribution to elevating the Mijikenda culture through his music is invaluable and will be remembered forever.

“I particularly loved his Kadzo hit song and the message therein. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said Mr Mudavadi.

Musicians who are mourning the late include Susumila, Nyota Ndogo, Akothee, Kidis among others.

The musician tried to venture into politics in 2017 vying for the Junda ward representative seat on a jubilee ticket but lost.

He was known for popular tracks such as Maria. He also collaborated with Size 8 to make Silali, which catapulted him into greater limelight. His other songs include Yelele, Bembea, Kadzo and others.