Police kill one, arrest six over Likoni machete attack

Six suspects, among them a witchdoctor have today been arrested following a criminal attack in Likoni Sunday night, Coast Regional Police Commander Manase Musyoka has said.

The 8pm incident left nine people injured after a group of 40 machete welding gangs attacked residents of Harambee, Masufini and Jamvi la Wageni areas in Likoni.

Among those recovered in a police search were military uniforms, which Mr Musyoka said were illegal for a civilian to be in possession of.

Police also recovered pangas, a horn, drums, and other equipment suspected to be used by the ‘witchdoctor’.

Mr Musyoka said the gang had been lied to by a witch doctor.

"Anybody found with uniform that is military oriented or meant for security agencies will be arrested," he said adding g that they will be arraigned in court, and later a follow up done to reform the criminals.

The police commander said investigations are ongoing to find out the motive of the arrested gang, who are young men.

The attack comes just a week after one man was killed in Senti Kumi area in Likoni.

Residents have raised fears of increasing insecurity cases in the area that has left them at risk of being attacked.

Mr Manase refuted claims that the gangs could have been driven by political motives. Most gangs, have been said to be used by politicians, especially during election campaigns to scare residents

On Sunday night, police killed one person believed to be among 40 machete-wielding gang members, who attacked and injured residents.

In the attack, at least nine people are said to have suffered multiple cuts after the gang attacked them indiscriminately between 7-8 pm at Harambee, Misufini and Jamvi la Wawageni areas.

Likoni OCPD Joseph Karanja told nation.africa that his officers on patrol responded to distress calls and managed to shoot dead one of the attackers, while others fled.

“One was killed while others fled with bullet injuries. No arrest has been made so far, but we are still pursuing them,” Mr Karanja said.

He noted that some juvenile gang members aged between 17-20 years are responsible for the attack in Likoni.

“I do not understand what their motive was. They just slash residents and did not steal anything from them. It is very unfortunate but we are on their trail,” Mr Karanja said.

He added that the body of the alleged gang member was taken to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary as they wait for the family members to come and identify it.

“We were on our way home at Misufini and saw a group of people coming in the opposite direction, I thought they were footballers coming from training but I was wrong. I was hit on the head and others started slashing me,” said one of the victims on his bed at Manyatta hospital.

According to residents, the attackers had machetes, clubs and other crude weapons as they terrorized anyone who came their way.

Likoni has over the years become a haven for criminal gangs who attack residents at will. The area has seen attacks mated on innocent residents and the Authorities have also tried to stump their foot but the incidents remain unresolved.

In April, Shadrack Oundo, a baker in Likoni Area, was hacked by a machete welding gang at the Peleleza area.

On the night of May 28, two suspected thieves were shot dead after they raided a shop owned by a policeman in Likoni. The three-man gang was armed with pangas and iron bars as they started to break into the shop.

According to police reports, a third suspect escaped with gunshot wounds.

On June 18, two other machete-wielding suspected gang members were killed at Masjid Mzungu Mchafu, near Shelly Beach.