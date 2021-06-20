Police kill 2 machete-wielding gangsters in Mombasa

Crime scene

The suspects, who were spotted in a house in Likoni, reportedly defied a police order to surrender.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Police in Mombasa County shot dead two machete-wielding suspected gang members at Masjid Mzungu Mchafu, near Shelly Beach in Likoni, on Sunday afternoon.

