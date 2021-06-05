Gun
Courtesy

Nairobi

Prime

Trader shot dead by gangsters in her shop

logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

A 41-year-old business woman was on Wednesday night shot dead outside her shop in Amazon centre, Pipeline area in Embakasi East.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Two Shabaab militants killed in Boni Forest

  2. Missing varsity student returns home

  3. PRIME Trader shot dead by gangsters in her shop

  4. Two sent home after patient dies at Nanyuki hospital

  5. Uhuru never addressed our concerns, some say

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.