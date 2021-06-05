Trader shot dead by gangsters in her shop

A 41-year-old business woman was on Wednesday night shot dead outside her shop in Amazon centre, Pipeline area in Embakasi East.

Moraa Muma, a mother of one, was closing shop with her two friends at 10pm when they were attacked and Moraa shot dead.

“My sister in law has three shops -- a boutique, M-Pesa shop and an electronics shop -- on the site where Taj Mall previously stood. The shops are container made, and while they were closing the shutters, they heard a voice ordering them to lie down. We do not understand what happened that lead to her being shot,” said Jacob Ondari, the brother of Moraa’s husband.

He explained that his sister-in-law had not raised any security concerns before, and the family is awaiting conclusion of investigations to establish the motive of her murder.

“Officers found two CCTV cameras and spent cartridges on the scene, so we are hoping that will give them a lead to the suspects,” explained the family spokesman.

Embakasi East OCPD Francis Kamau said an unknown amount of money was stolen.

“There were two assailants, both men, and one of them shot the deceased on her side near the ribs. We are still trying to find suspects. From there, we will know how to proceed with the investigation. The body is now at Monalisa Montezuma hospital morgue,” said Mr Kamau.

The family is now organising for a post-mortem.