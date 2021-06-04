Shantel Nzembi died from suffocation, autopsy reveals

Shantel Nzembi, who was abducted and killed, died from suffocation, a post-mortem has revealed.

Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Odour on Friday said that the eight-year-old girl died due to the blockage of mouth and nose.

Mr Oduor, however, said that it was not clear whether she was defiled. He said that samples had been collected for further analysis.

The post-mortem, which lasted one and half hours, was conducted at Shalom Community Hospital Funeral Home in Athi River.

"The girl was smothered by her abductors. We have collected samples for further analysis to determine if she was defiled,” said Mr Oduor.

Shantel went missing on May 29, 2021 around 3pm before an anonymous female caller demanded Sh300,000 ransom from the girl’s mother Edwin Mulochi .