Prime

Shantel Nzembi died from suffocation, autopsy reveals

Shantel Nzembi

Eight-year-old Shantel Nzembi who went missing on Saturday before her body was discovered on Monday in Kitengela, Kajiado County. 

Photo credit: Pool
logo (13)

By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

 Shantel Nzembi, who was abducted and killed, died from suffocation, a post-mortem has revealed.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 284 new cases,17 deaths

  2. PRIME Revealed: How Shantel Nzembi died

  3. Flooding affects 400,000 people in Somalia: UN

  4. Judges' row: Lobby, lawyer fight Uhuru

  5. PRIME India’s Covid-19 crisis tests role of traditional medicine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.