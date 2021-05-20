Kakamega
Isaac Wale

Witnesses: Five robbery suspects had surrendered, but police shot them dead anyway

  • The accounts by witnesses contradict the assertion by the police that the suspects had defied orders to surrender.
  • A witness said the officers removed three bags from the boot of the suspects’ vehicle and transferred it to one their vehicles.

Five robbery suspects who were shot dead on Tuesday near Makhokho trading centre along the Kakamega-Kisumu road had apparently surrendered after police intercepted their vehicle.

