Two boys in custody after gang of youths terrorises Mombasa

Pascal Kahindi

Mr Pascal Kahindi, a plumber in Bashir, shows the injury he got after an attack by Wakali Kwanza gang members on Monday evening.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
By  Wachira Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • Crude weapons — including knives, machetes and a homemade petrol bomb — were recovered from the juvenile gang of about 30.
  • Police say gang wants to take advantage of Eid festivities to cause havoc.

Two 17-year-old boys are in police custody over suspected involvement in the Monday evening attack on Nyali residents that left at least seven people nursing stab wounds.

