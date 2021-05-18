Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Police kill 5 suspected gangsters in Kakamega shootout

Members of the public and police officers are seen at the scene of the killing of five suspected gangsters on Kakamega-Kisumu road on May 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Amadala

  • Mr Chesire said the suspected gangsters were headed towards Chavakali from Kakamega town and that they engaged police officers in a shootout after defying an order to stop.

Five robbery suspects were on Tuesday shot dead by officers from the Special Crimes Unit near Makohokho trading centre along Kakamega-Kisumu road.

