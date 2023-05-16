Pastor Ezekiel takes battle for TV channel to communications tribunal

Pastor Ezekiel Odero has taken the battle to restart his World Evangelism television station to the Communications and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal.

In fresh documents filed after the High Court in Mombasa dealt a blow to his quest to restore the frequency of the channel, the televangelist has now escalated the war with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to the tribunal.

The pastor said he is aggrieved by the authority's CEO Ezra Chiloba’s decision to suspend the broadcast licence issued to World Evangelism TV and wants the decision overturned.

The New Life and Prayer Centre and Church preacher popularly known as Pastor Ezekiel said Mr Chiloba erred when after dispatching the letter outlining various allegations pertaining to the television station, failed to afford him an opportunity to be heard and deny the allegations.

“Mr Chiloba erred in law and in fact when he abruptly suspended World Evangelism TV broadcast licence despite having explicitly granted us a 45-day grace period to adhere to the stipulated regulations and rectify any deficiencies within their establishment,” said Mr Odero.

He further accuses the authority boss of failing to restore the television’s broadcasting licence despite it writing to the authority demonstrating compliance with the rules and norms.

According to Pastor Odero, the current suspension is unfair and lacks any justifiable rationale since he was not given a chance to exercise his right to defend himself because due process was not followed.

“This unwarranted suspension is a clear manifestation of unfairness, represents a draconian measure, and flagrantly contravenes my entitlement to fair administrative action and a fair hearing,” he said.

In a supporting affidavit, Pastor Odero says he uses the TV station to disseminate the word of God with the aim of making the world a better place.

He lamented that a plethora of allegations have been made by the CA against the TV station but a reasonable course of action would have afforded him an opportunity to present a robust defence against the allegations.

“One would reasonably deduce that World Evangelism TV station continues to operate unimpeded. However, it is indeed shocking to note that the station has, in fact, been suspended,” he said.

He said that his ministry has always run the television station to the required standards and dutifully filed the relevant documentation with the CA.

“The authority's decision to abruptly close the TV station, without extending any form of prior notice or granting the right to a fair hearing, stands as a glaring manifestation of discrimination and extreme unfairness,” he said through Musyoki Mogaka and Co Advocates.

He has also noted that his TV station is exclusively dedicated to propagating the gospel, embodying a mission of promoting goodwill and spiritual guidance.

“Consequently, the contention arises that the station's closure lacks justifiable grounds, as it fails to demonstrate any tangible negative impact upon any concerned parties. Thus, reopening the station becomes an imperative measure in light of its inherently benign nature,” he said.

The preacher wants the tribunal to set aside or vary the decision and letter directing suspension of the broadcasting licence.

He also wants an order issued directing the reinstatement of the television frequency and or one directing the uninterrupted broadcast of the television channel.

More than 35 bank accounts belonging to Pastor Odero and his church have been frozen as police investigate him over money laundering and fraud.