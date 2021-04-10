Over 4, 000 workers face the axe as Coast hotels close

Empty pool beds at Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort on April 9, 2021. Low business occasioned by the cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi and four other counties has hampered travel by domestic tourists.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group.
By  Wachira Mwangi

More than 4, 000 employees in the  hospitality industry will be declared redundant as Coast hotels plan to close for at least three months.

