How customer behaviour is changing during pandemic

Tourists

Tourists on the beach in Mombasa on March 14, 2021.

By  Hasnain Noorani

Founder and CEO

PrideInn Group of Hotels

What you need to know:

  • Covid-19 lockdowns have seen Kenyans work, shop, socialise and entertain themselves online more than ever.
  • With some counties locked as a bloc and restrictions eased for others, many will be open to new digital experiences.

The Covid-19 crisis toppled our daily lives at dizzying speed. Travel ground to a halt. Schools, stores, restaurants and entertainment venues shut. Sports leagues suspended, their seasons halted. Hotels emptied. Billions of people under lockdown, working from home or suddenly out of work. Months, even an entire year, of self-isolation, total or partial lockdown.

