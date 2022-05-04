Mombasa politicians front Joho for Raila deputy

As the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party selection panel starts interviewing individuals touted as possible running mates for presidential hopeful Raila Odinga today, politicians from Mombasa have fronted Governor Hassan Joho for the post.

Mr Joho is the ODM deputy party leader and is serving his second and last term as the port city's governor.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission gave presidential aspirants until May 16 to unveil their deputies.

Yesterday, leaders from the county started the push to have Mr Joho picked as Mr Odinga's deputy in the August 9 General Election.

They said Mr Governor qualifies for the post, an assertion Mr Joho welcomed, saying he was keenly eyeing a position in the next government.

Former Mombasa mayor Ahmed Mudhar kicked off the debate when he opened the Eid Baraza, which was attended by the county's top political leaders in the Mombasa city centre.

The leaders said the region has the numbers to be considered for the Deputy President post.

"Mr Joho is popular and has national appeal. He is loved by many across the country. He should also face the panel to be interviewed for the running mate position," said Mr Mudhar.

He said it would be easy for Mr Joho to take over from Mr Odinga in 2027 if he becomes his running mate in the coming polls.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir exuded confidence that Mr Joho would be in the next government.

The lawmaker said he was the first person to propose Mr Joho to vie for the country's top seat, noting that he still believes that the Mombasa governor is qualified to become one.

Mr Nassir said that though he had wished Mr Joho to vie for the seat, he was happy that out of respect for Mr Odinga, the Mombasa governor shelved his presidential bid to support his party leader.

"Do not disappoint Mombasa people by rejecting the DP post," said the Mvita MP.

Senator Mohamed Faki told Mr Joho that Mombasa voters are looking up to him to take up the challenge when the right time comes.

He said the Mombasa governor will be in the right position to take up the leadership of Kenya in 2027 if he agrees to be Mr Odinga's running mate in 2022.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko said the Mombasa governor has the right quality to work with Mr Odinga to revive the economy of the region.

Mr Joho said he is qualified to run for any post in Kenya, noting that this time around he will "not be a follower of anybody".

"I have the capacity and the ability to run any office in this republic ... I can be President. I can be anybody. I have plans, by God's will, to become the President,” he said.

“We have laid out a plan and there is a will. That is why I am asking you to support ODM so that we stay in there (power) and we support our party leader so that we are ready to take Kenya forward when he is done," he added.

Mr Joho assured Mombasa residents that once Mr Odinga wins the seat in the August polls, they will revisit key development projects that he has been asking to be implemented.

"We will not beg anyone, we will formulate policies on our own because we will be in that government," he said.

Mr Joho said he is optimistic that his party leader will pass him the button once he completes his term.

He said the region has rallied behind Mr Odinga since 1997 and that the time for him to clinch the presidency had now come.

"We have stood with him all this long. Let us not abandon him when he is now on the edge. Why don't we finish the journey with him," said Mr Joho.

He also called for six-piece voting, noting that the region is an ODM zone.

"We know we are in Azimio but we want all the seats in this region to be won by ODM. Vote for ODM candidates," he said.