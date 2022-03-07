Joho to lead Azimio’s Coast dream team campaigns

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho will lead a star-studded team in drumming up support at the Coast for Azimio la Umoja’s presumptive presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

More than 1.9 million votes are up for grabs across the six counties of Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Tana River and Lamu, according to data from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

With eyes on the August 9 election, Azimio leaders have put together a team of political superstars to steer its campaigns in the region in a bid to lock out Deputy President William Ruto.

Sources said Mr Joho will work with governors Dhadho Godhana (Tana River), Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta), Fahim Twaha (Lamu) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) in preaching the Azimio agenda.

Although the area is widely viewed as an ODM stronghold, DP Ruto has made significant inroads in some parts, especially in Kwale and Kilifi counties. In December 2020, his allies stunned a team of ODM heavyweights led by Mr Joho when they claimed victory in the Msambweni by-election through Mr Feisal Bader, who had contested as an independent.

Now under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the DP’s team is under the leadership of outgoing Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, who played a key role in Mr Bader’s victory.

Halt Ruto juggernaut

The Azimio team is, however, desperate to halt the Ruto juggernaut by lining up its finest politicians across the six counties to rally the masses behind the former Prime Minister.

Coast voters overwhelmingly backed Mr Odinga in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 elections, but recent opinion polls show the Ruto-led United Democratic Movement (UDA) has been eating into the ODM leader’s support.

“We will do our best to keep off intruders; this is an ODM/Azimio zone. I’ll work with other governors to ensure Mr Odinga carries the day. We supported him in the last three elections; we are confident of victory in August,” Mr Joho said.

In Kilifi, former Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro will team up with Mr Kingi to fly the coalition’s flag. Area MP Aisha Jumwa, a fierce Jubilee critic, leads the UDA team in the county.

“Azimio La Umoja will form the next government, but that is not an issue. The concern is our stake; how prepared are we as a region to benefit from the government?” Mr Kingi posed.

Unity

In Taita Taveta, Mr Samboja (Wiper) and Taveta MP Naomi Shaaban (Jubilee) last December held joint campaigns in the Mahoo ward mini poll, where Jubilee’s Donald Fundi won. The two said their unity would solidify Taita and Taveta votes for Azimio.

Nominated Senator Agnes Zani and Kwale County Assembly Speaker Sammy Ruwa will lead the onslaught against UDA in South coast. Mr Chirau Mwakwere could also join the Coast dream team should Wiper party seal a coalition deal with Azimio. They will have to overcome the UDA challenge mounted by Mr Mvurya and Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani.

In Lamu, Mr Twaha and Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama are the leading lights for Azimio. The DP has the backing of Senator Anwar Loitiptip, Lamu East MP Sharrif Athumani and former governor Issa Timamy.