Azimio campaign team

Governors affiliated to the Azimio la Umoja Movement, led by Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya (centre), dance during a campaign rally at Kidundu Stadium in Vihiga County on February 22. 

Inside the Uhuru-Raila campaign behemoth

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja movement has adopted a campaign strategy where different groups sell the coalition’s agenda in all parts of the country simultaneously.

