Hassan Joho’s absence dampens Azimio Coast campaigns

A three week-long absence from the public by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has dampened Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance campaigns in the Coast.

The region is considered one of the coalition’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s political turfs.

Governor Joho has not been seen in public since March 22 after returning to the county from the United Kingdom where he accompanied Mr Odinga on a tour.

The Nation has learnt the county boss was taken ill and on doctor’s advice took a break from active campaigns.

While we could not reach Mr Joho, the Nation learnt that he met with the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union to avert a medics’ strike over delayed salaries.

Union secretary-general Davji Bhimji led his officials to the meeting that involved the county health department and Finance executive Mariam Mbaruk.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed disclosed that Mr Joho was unwell soon after they returned home.

Earlier this week, Kilifi Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu confirmed that the governor was still recuperating. However, his office has remained silent.

Intense pressure

“Let us wish our (ODM) deputy party leader governor 001 ‘Sultan’ Joho a QR (quick recovery) as he recuperates. We miss his energy in our rallies,” she said in a tweet.

Mr Joho’s absence comes at a critical time for ODM of which he is deputy party leader. The party has been under intense pressure from within over nominations.

Mombasa is among the counties in which ODM has kept its followers and opponents guessing about its flag bearers, especially in the gubernatorial race.

Last Thursday, ODM’s National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma disclosed that there was a stalemate in consensus-building to pick the aspirant for governor.

Those in the race for the party ticket are Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and businessman Suleiman Shahbal. Deputy Governor William Kingi, who also eyed the party ticket decided to join Pamoja African Alliance party.

Sources intimated that Mr Nassir could win the ticket after three opinion polls put him on top although Mr Shahbal disputed the results. He insists that primaries be held, although the party’s move to hold primaries forward rep ticket on Saturday signalled that it had settled on issuing direct tickets for the rest of the seats.

Backed down

A similar situation obtains in Kilifi County, where it has emerged that a number of politicians, who were eyeing the governor ticket have backed down in favour of one of them—a stance County Assembly Speaker Jimmy Kahindi has rejected.