Mombasa motorist arrested for running over, killing traffic policeman

A 25-year-old motorist has been arrested after he ran over and killed a traffic police officer in Mombasa County.

The Monday accident occurred at the Buxton junction on the Mombasa-Malindi road at around 4.30pm.

Area police boss Maxwell Agoro said investigations kicked off and the suspect is expected in court in a week’s time.

"The investigators have asked for more days to look into the matter. The case is being treated as murder," said Mr Agoro adding the driver had been flagged down due to careless driving and upon interrogation, he was found without a driving license.

A police report filed at Makupa Police Station via OB/64/27/02/2023 revealed the suspect identified as Osman Jama Abdi was stopped at the Buxton Junction for a traffic check.

Mr Abdi was driving a Silver Toyota Ractis motor vehicle of registration number KDD986D.

"The driver was asked to turn off the engine to allow the traffic officer conduct a check, but he declined, prompting the officer to open the door of the car with an intent to turn off the ignition."

Instead, Mr Abdi grabbed the officer Julius Marwa’s hand attempting to pull him inside the motor vehicle.

The suspect then drove off at a high speed dragging the officer’s feet on the tarmac for about 200 meters before pushing him out.

"The traffic officer was then run over by the rear right wheel where he sustained serious head injury and multiple fractures on his pelvic," the police report stated.

Another traffic police officer, Sergeant Martin Ojwang called for emergency help.

Mr Osman Jama Abdi who was arrested for running over and killing a traffic policeman in Buxton, Mombasa, on February 27, 2023.He is in custody at the Makupa police station. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi I Nation Media Group

The injured policeman was rushed to Jocham Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the same facility awaiting postmortem.

The driver was traced at a basement parking lot within Beach Road estate in Nyali where he was found to have locked himself inside the car.

Police towed the vehicle to Makupa Police station awaiting further action.

Last year, another rogue driver knocked down a traffic police officer in Mombasa.

Police said Mr Martin Mwanza Kimeu's vehicle was intercepted for operating without a valid insurance sticker.

He was charged with attempted murder.

Mr Kimeu was released on a Sh500,000 bond with one surety of the same amount.