E-payments for ferry now available at Likoni crossing

Efficiency at the ferry crossing in Mombasa is set to get a boost with the introduction of a new digital payment system amidst a looming competition expected to be brought about after the completion of the Dongo Kundu bypass.

Payments can now be done using a USSD code with an intelligent automated barrier gates system placed on either side of the Likoni channel to confirm payment, therefore easing movement.

For a vehicle to cross the ferry, a payment has to be made through mobile money.

Different vehicles, depending on their sizes are charged different amounts ranging from Sh120 to Sh7,900.

Once payment is done, the new system captures the vehicle’s number plate and once approved, the barrier gate will automatically open to let the driver pass through.

The gates are also installed with a siren and alarm which goes off in case a vehicle tries to go through without paying.

Ferry cashless project chairperson Rajab Kombo said the system is currently on a pilot basis.

He said they anticipate it will help to avoid fraud at the channel where vehicle owners would fail to pay toll fees before crossing or would dupe ferry officials on the type of vehicle hence paying less amount of money than required.

This consequently affected the amount of revenue collection.

Kenya Ports Authority recently took over the management of the ferry and the Liwatoni Floating Bridge.

Currently, about 300,000 pedestrians and 6,000 vehicles use the channel daily.

The Likoni floating bridge, which has alleviated the pressure at the channel, is only accessible to the public during peak hours in the morning and evening. Its operations stop at night.

At the moment, plans are underway to use ferries deployed at the Likoni Crossing Channel for cruising from the port of Mombasa to other Islands including Zanzibar and Lamu, once the completion of the Dongo Kundu Bypass is complete.

The Dongo Kundu bypass will be an alternative road to access the South Coast and ease pressure at the crossing channel, which is currently the only connection to the South Coast through Mombasa.

But this will also lead to a decrease in the earnings at the ferry.

By 2018, Kenya Ferry would earn Sh1.9 million daily from vehicle tolls that were to be paid in cash.

The institution first launched a cashless payment system to increase its revenue collection in 2020.

This was also to enhance administrative accountability and cut revenue leakage.