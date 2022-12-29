KPA targets Lamu, Zanzibar in plan to use ferries for cruises

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is contemplating using ferries deployed at the Likoni Crossing Channel for cruising from the port of Mombasa to other tourism hubs including Lamu and Zanzibar once the Mombasa southern bypass is completed.

KPA Marine Operations general manager Captain Geoffrey Namadowa told the Nation that the authority is currently strategising on how to utilise the ferries ahead of the completion of the new road also known as the Dongo Kundu bypass.

“Because there will be a lot less work for the ferries at the Kilindini channel, we are planning to have cruises between the ports of Mombasa, Lamu, Shimoni and if possible up to Zanzibar and Pemba. We are going to utilise the ferries differently in the next two years once the roads are ready,” he added.

The national government plans to use MV Nyayo, MV Harambee, MV Likoni, MV Kwale, MV Safari, MV Jambo and MV Kilindini, which operate at the Likoni and Mtongwe channels for cruises.

The 17-kilometre Dongo Kundu road will connect the South Coast to the Mombasa mainland, providing relief to thousands who get delayed at the Likoni channel when using ferries.

President's call

It will also allow quick access into and out of Mombasa city by avoiding the city centre traffic.

Last month, President William Ruto urged the contractor to speed up the project to boost the region’s economy.

For years, the Likoni channel has been a nightmare for tourists arriving from Moi International Airport, motorists and pedestrians due to frequent mechanical hitches with the ferries.

“The issue of movement between the island and mainland south will soon not be a problem because the government is constructing the Mombasa gate bridge and other roads connecting the south coast with Mombasa West near Dongo Kundu. Once the two roads are ready, we will no longer experience any snarl-ups within the Likoni channel,” said Capt Namadowa.

More than 6,000 vehicles use the channel and over 300,000 pedestrians daily. Motorists pay between Sh120 to Sh12,000 for trailers. The Kenya Ferry Service collects more than Sh21 million annually from motorists.

Most goods imported from Tanzania, especially timber and foodstuffs, are transported using ferries. This is likely to change with the completion of the bypass.

Besides the development of new trading centres along the corridor, the road projects will also revitalise tourism on the South Coast as visitors are expected to spend less than 25 minutes between Diani and Moi International Airport and Mombasa SGR terminus.

Tourism

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Penina Malonza recently said the government is coming up with strategies to grow cruise tourism as a niche product. The country expects at least three more cruise ships to call at the Port of Mombasa by the end of March 2023.

“The Port of Mombasa will become an integral part of this initiative by improving its facilities and services, including shore excursions that will take cruise passengers on expeditions around Mombasa island and its environs. The government will continue to improve facilities and services,” said the CS.

Ms Malonza, who received two cruise ships that docked at the port in November and December, said the vessel signalled the revival of cruise ship tourism. The sector slumped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cruise tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world, international cruise companies have been camping in Kenya to recruit workers. More than 200 Kenyan youths have been recruited by international cruise lines.

Kenya Association of Tour Operators (Kato) Coast chairman Mr Ishpal Oberoi said water transport between the Coastal towns of Mombasa and Zanzibar used to thrive before Kaya Bombo clashes in 1997.

“Currently, as the Kato board, together with the Ministry of Tourism, we are suggesting an island hop-on hop-off ferry system like New York,” he said.

“We first need to make Mombasa a direct scheduled flight destination and increase charter arrivals,” he added. He urged investors to tap into the local cruise industry and take advantage of the Sh1.3 billion cruise ship terminal at the port, which has been lying idle.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) chief executive officer Mike Macharia urged the government to tap into the cruise ship sector to boost international tourism. He said Kenya’s modern cruise ship terminal can be home to certain vessels because it is large.

“KAHC is conducting vigorous marketing. In the 1970s and 1980’s we had at least one ship a month at the Kilindini harbour. If we go by one ship a month, we will see more people coming into Mombasa. We bring them by air, road, standard gauge railway and ships,” said Mr Macharia. He urged Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River counties to start seeking cruise ship business.

Mr Macharia said Kenya was affected by piracy in its waters.