Tourism boom as another cruise ship docks in Mombasa

Kenya’s tourism destinations got a major boost after it welcomed another cruise ship with more than 800 tourists as the government and tourism industry stakeholders put strategies to grow cruise tourism as a niche product.

This comes as the country expects at least three more cruise ships to call at the port of Mombasa by the end of March 2023. The cruise docked less than a month after MV World Odyssey, docked at the port of Mombasa with about 1000 tourists.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Penina Malonza, who received MS Nautica cruise ship, said the passenger vessels signal the revival of the cruise ship tourism.

Ms Malonza lauded Kenyans for their impressive uptake of holidays across the country during this festive season boosting the industry that slumped in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said domestic tourism remains a strong pillar of the industry.

“I laud Kenyans for their impressive uptake of holidays across the country during this festive season. Domestic tourism remains a strong pillar of the industry and its resilience was witnessed during the Covid -19 pandemic that curtailed international visitors into the country,” she said.

Ms Malonza said accommodation facilities and tourism spots are full to the brim in most of the tourist destinations in the country.

“It is a sign that Kenyans have embraced the slogan Tembea Kenya. We thank the management of Oceania Cruises and the MS Nautica Cruise Line for their confidence in Kenya as a destination of choice. This is the second cruise ship we are receiving in one month, having received MV World Odyssey in November,” she said.

She said the over 800 tourists on board the vessel who have made Magical Kenya part of their cruise itinerary will have an opportunity to experience the new experiences, products and attractions that have made Kenya a world-class tourism destination.

“I can, without doubt, say that out of the arrival of this cruise ship, over Sh100 million will be injected into the economy through tourism activities including visits to different attractions as well as accommodation,” she added.

Ms Malonza said the government, intends to grow cruise tourism as a niche product.

“We expect to have at least three more cruise ships by the end of March 2023. My ministry of Tourism will be actively engaging relevant stakeholders, including my counterpart in the Ministry of Transport and tour operators to ensure that the cruise industry benefits from the presence of relevant infrastructure at the coast,” she added.

The CS said plans are already underway to enhance the cruise tourism experience.

“The port of Mombasa will become an integral part of this initiative by improving its facilities and services, including shore excursions that will take cruise passengers on expeditions around Mombasa Island and its environs. The government will continue to improve facilities and services including diversifying excursions and marketing them to cruise passengers on expeditions in the destination. ,” said the CS.

She said the port has been a critical part of Kenya's maritime history and economic success story.

"We are therefore pleased to see it return to its glory days as an important maritime port in East Africa," said Ms Malonza.

She assured industry players that the National Government will also develop and implement tourism policies that will improve the experience of tourists visiting the tourist destination.

“The government has already put in place infrastructure projects such as the upgrade of the Moi International Airport in Mombasa and Diani Airport in Kwale county, as well as road infrastructure to support tourism,” she added.

The ship’s captain Sasa Milosavljevic from Croatia lauded Kenya’s hospitality and cultural experience saying it is unique and beautiful.

“Even though I have been all around the world, I have visited thousands of ports but this is one of the most beautiful ceremonies I have experienced ever. Our guests are enjoying Kenya. We are heading to Zanzibar, then Mayotte, Comoros Islands, Maputo and lastly Capetown,” said the Captain.

The vessel began its journey in Dubai on December 16 and will stop in South Africa on January 6.

“The government has invested heavily in the cruise ship terminal to attract more cruise ships to boost the tourism sector. We want to be the best cruise ship terminal in Africa. We are collaborating with Kenya Tourism Board to boost this tourism segment including marketing this terminal,” said Kenya Ports Authority general manager of marine operations, Captain Geoffrey Namadowa.

Robyn Graham an Australian who is visiting Kenya with his spouse for the first time lauded the voyage saying it is one of the best.