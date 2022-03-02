Mombasa health workers in new strike threat

Health workers in Mombasa have issued a seven-day strike notice to the county government, citing delayed salaries and non-remittance of statutory deductions.

“We note with serious concern that despite the continuous engagement with the County Government of Mombasa and all relevant stakeholders to address the healthcare workers' concerns, the County Government has persistently ignored the issues raised mainly on perennial salary delays and non-remittance of deduction,” read a letter from different health workers’ unions to the county.

Union officials said they are open for negotiations until March 6, when the notice expires.

Lobbies whose members are threatening to boycott work are the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun), Kenya Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists and the Kenya Health Workers Professional Society (KHWPS).

Others are the Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (Knumlo) and the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco).

Mombasa County acting Secretary and Head of Public Service Joab Tumbo, in a letter to county chief officers on February 11, said there would be a delay in paying January salaries due to “unavoidable circumstances”, promising to process them by February 18.

On Wednesday, Deputy Governor William Kingi said Mombasa needs more money from the Treasury to pay for its growing needs.

He spoke during a visit by Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakang'o to assess the county’s financial systems.

“We hope that the controller of budget will offer us the necessary support in pushing for more resources and ensuring timely approvals of withdrawal requests,” Dr Kingi said.

Dr Nyakang'o inspected various county projects including new infrastructure at Coast Provincial General Teaching and Referral Hospital.