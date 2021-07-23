Mombasa County moves to avert looming health crisis

The Mombasa County government has moved to avert a health crisis by calling for an urgent meeting with its health workers following a strike notice.

The workers issued a notice due unresolved issues with their employer, including non-remittance of loan deductions.

The strike will undermine the county’s fight against Covid-19 amid a spike.

More than 1,000 workers, led by Kenya Union of Clinical Officers and the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun), accused the county government of failing to remit loan deductions to lenders.

But the county government has assured residents that the strike will not materialise.

“I was given a strike notice by the union. We had a meeting and we agreed to meet again. We will avert the situation,” acting Health executive Dr Godfrey Nato told the Nation.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers Mombasa branch secretary-general Frankline Makanga and Knun Mombasa official Peter Maroko said they were waiting for county officials to address their plight.

“We met and agreed on some pertinent issues like promotions of all staff in all cadres whose processes are ongoing. Those who came to the meeting include the chair of the County Public Service Board Farida Abdhala, County Secretary Joab Tumbo, Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital’s Dr Iqbal Khandwalla and acting health executive Dr Godfrey Nato,” Mr Makanga said.

In February, Mombasa health workers, including nurses, clinical officers and laboratory technicians, called off their three-month strike after reaching an agreement with their employer.