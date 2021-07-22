Uhuru vows to resolve water, land issues in Coast before his term ends

President Uhuru Kenyatta issues title deeds to locals Rabai, Kilifi County on July 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group.

By  Anthony Kitimo

President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to deliver two key projects in the Coast region before his term ends next year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.