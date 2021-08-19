Mombasa businessman abducted by suspected security agents

Abdulhakim Salim Sagar who was arrested by people belived to be Anti-Terrorism police officers in Mombasa. 

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Farhiya Hussein

Nation Media Group

A Mombasa businessman was arrested on Wednesday by unknown people suspected to be officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) officers.

