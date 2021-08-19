Somalia army kills 25 Shabaab fighters

Al-Shabaab fighters

Al-Shabaab fighters.

Photo credit: File | AFP
logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Mogadishu. The Somali government says a joint operation by army and local forces in the central regions have killed 25 Al-Shabaab fighters.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.