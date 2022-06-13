Hassan Omar, Mombasa county row over campaign billboards

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Mombasa governor candidate Hassan Omar has accused the county government of barring him from erecting his campaign billboards.

Mr Omar accused the governor Hassan Joho-led administration of favouritism, saying his opponents have been given space to advertise to market themselves ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Mr Omar, who is a former Mombasa senator, called for fairness indicating his opponents are getting more exposure.

“They have even gone to the extent of denying me a chance of erecting a billboard. Why? Yet, we have wasted 10 years in devolution because of Governor Joho, there's no water, and unemployment is rife. Vote for good leaders, those that will bring development," he said.

However, county secretary Joab Tumbo dismissed Mr Omar’s claims.

“The billboards are not managed by the county government of Mombasa. They are managed by individual companies. Mombasa does not own any billboards, we only charge companies for advertisement. If he is sensing defeat, let him deal with his own issues and stop dragging the county," said Mr Tumbo.

In their campaigns, UDA politicians led by Mr Omar and Nyali MP Mohammed Ali said they were best placed to lead Mombasa.

The two said the county’s top leadership, which mostly leans towards the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), has been “tried and tested” and failed to deliver for the Mombasa people.

"We are giving you a chance to elect people who are professionals because this is not a beauty contest. We want leaders who will go to parliament to do their mandate not to go and oppress you through punitive laws," he said.