Coast bigwigs ready for faceoff after IEBC clearance

A major push for control of the Coast region’s 1.9 million votes has begun, after candidates in different political formations got the nod from the electoral commission to vie in the August polls.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza coalitions are now banking on their candidates in the region’s six counties to win in the elections.

In Taita Taveta, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared 12 candidates to contest the governor's seat.

Governor Granton Samboja (Jubilee) was among those cleared despite several petitions against his candidacy raised by some residents about his academic documents.

Mr Samboja’s clearance ended fears that he would be barred.

Also cleared are Patience Nyange (Narc), Thomas Mwakwida (ODM), John Mruttu (UDA), George Mwandembo (DAP-K), Francis Mwaita (Safina), Onesmus Mwinzi (independent), Godino Mwasaru (independent) and Dan Mwazo (Wiper).

Others are Prof Agnes Mwang'ombe (ANC), Faustine Mghendi (TSP) and Stephen Mwakesi (PEP).

In Kwale, campaigns are expected to take a new turn after all aspirants got the IEBC permission to contest.

Prof Hamadi Boga (ODM) and Chirau Ali Mwakwere (Wiper) presented their papers at the Kenya School of Government in Matuga and received the green light to start campaigns.

Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani (UDA), ChaIi Lung’anzi (Pamoja African Alliance), Gereza Dena (Kanu) and Kwale County Assembly Speaker Sammy Ruwa have also started their campaigns.

In Kilifi, Mr Noti Kombe (Umoja Summit Party) was disqualified from the governor’s race because he lacks a university degree.

The cleared candidates for the county’s top seat are former Devolution chief administrative secretary Gideon Mung'aro (ODM), Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa (UDA), lawyer George Kithi (Pamoja African Alliance), Mr Alphonce Dzombo Mbaru (Safina) and Michael Tinga (Ford Kenya).

In Mombasa, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir will fly the ODM party’s flag. He will face Hassan Omar (UDA), Dr William Kingi (PAA), Hezron Awiti Bolo (Vibrant Democratic Party), Shafii Makazi (Upia) and Daniel Munga (independent).

“This election will be about the unity of the people of Mombasa and the revival of this county. We will work ourselves to the bone to make you proud to call Mombasa your home,” Mr Nassir said.

In Lamu, the governor’s race will be between incumbent Fahim Yasin Twaha (Jubilee), Issa Abdallah Timamy (Amani National Congress), Eric Mugo (Narc Kenya) and Umra Omar Bwana (Safina).