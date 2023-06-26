Governor Abdulswamad Nassir challenges State to name Coast drug lords

Mombasa politicians led by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir have challenged the government to reveal the identities of all drug dealers operating in the Coast region.

The leaders, who also included County Assembly Speaker Aharub Katri, said eradicating the suppliers will help end the menace that has ensnared hundreds of youths.

“It is time to stop playing political games at the expense of people’s lives. We must denounce drugs in this county to save our people. We will build two rehabilitation centres for men and women. The State should reign in the drug barons,” said Mr Nassir.

Speaking during an event to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Mr Nassir said Mombasa residents deserve to live in a drug-free environment. He urged Coast leaders to put aside their political differences to fight the scourge.

“I sit on the county security committee, if intelligence wants to know your whereabouts, they can do it easily, why can't they locate drug dealers? If the State has failed to deal with this matter, let them devolve it to the county, give us firearms and a special squad to eradicate the vice once and for all,” the governor said, adding that it’s high time the State published the identities of all traffickers.

“Tell Kenyans how many have been charged in court and close down these drug dens so that Kenyans can have faith in the security agencies. Kenyans have lost faith,” said Mr Nassir.

Mr Katri said for years, some politicians have used the drug issue to castigate former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

“Mr Joho is no longer a governor, who will you accuse next? Let us not spread lies, the State is aware of the drug dealers ... we urge you to be sincere in this fight against drug trafficking to help our youths who are languishing,” he said.

The speaker noted that the construction of rehabilitation centres will not help if the supply continues.

“I have heard people calling for the construction of a rehabilitation centre, but that’s not the solution. We need to deal with the traffickers,” Mr Katri said.

“The State knows who the traffickers are, but they are just waiting during politics to insult others. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced that the State will deal with the traffickers in Mombasa. We have seen you dealing with alcoholism in Central, come and do the same in Mombasa,” he added.