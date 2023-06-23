Two Kenyan women arrested in India with cocaine worth Sh510 million

Two Kenyan women have been arrested in India trying to smuggle in cocaine worth Sh510 million.

On Thursday, Delhi Customs officials said they had arrested an unnamed woman, who had arrived in India via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, and had tried to smuggle in cocaine hidden in whisky bottles.

The Kenyan woman, Indian authorities said, had tried to smuggle in 253.7 grammes of cocaine hidden in three bottles of whisky.

According to customs officials at the Delhi airport, the value of the cocaine seized was Sh380 million. She is currently in custody for violating the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which allows the government to take measures to prevent and combat the abuse and illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs.

"Subject to the provisions of this Act, the Central Government shall take all such measures as it may deem necessary or expedient to prevent and combat the abuse of and illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances," reads part of the NDPS Act.

On Monday, another Kenyan was arrested by customs officials at the same airport with two bottles of whisky containing dissolved cocaine worth Sh130 million.

The 25-year-old woman was also travelling to India from Addis Ababa and her details are yet to be released. Also on Wednesday, Indian officials announced the seizure of methamphetamine from a Tanzanian national arriving from Uganda via Dubai.

The drugs were hidden in 100 capsules swallowed by the suspect. This comes as customs officials expressed their determination to curb the trafficking of drugs using their routes to various destinations.