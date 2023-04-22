Floods disrupt Idd prayers as thousands marooned in Mombasa

Hundreds of Muslim worshippers who had planned to hold special Idd-ul-Fitr prayers at Ronald Ngala grounds in Mombasa were forced to change venue due to persistent heavy rains.

The group led by Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir had to hold prayers at Memon Mosque where he called on leaders to embrace peace.

"We were supposed to have prayers at Ronald Ngala but we had to move because the ground is flooded. As we celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr, we urge Kenyans to maintain peace as the government tries to resolve issues affecting them," said Governor Nassir.

Stormwater lines

He added, "On flooding, I have directed the relevant department to work on clearing all blocked stormwater lines to reduce the impact."

For Muslims around the world, Idd-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadhan, the Islamic holy month of fasting and prayer.

It is one of the largest and most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar.

At the same time, commuters using the Mombasa-Changamwe highway were stranded after the road was cut off by heavy flooding.

Several people missed morning flights and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger train since that is the only road used to access Moi International Airport and the Miritini SGR terminus.