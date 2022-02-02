Five killed, 3 injured in Mombasa house fire

Old Town residents at the scene where five people died while three others were injured when a two-storey house caught fire on February 2, 2022.

By  Farhiya Hussein

Five people including a nine-year-old boy died, while three others were injured after a two-storey building caught fire in Kibokoni, Old Town, Mombasa County on Wednesday morning.

