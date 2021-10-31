Two children burnt to death in Embu house fire

crime scene

Two children died after their house caught fire in Gakwegori village.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

A village in Embu County was Saturday thrown into mourning after two children died after their house caught fire in Gakwegori village.

