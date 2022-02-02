New traffic model enforced to decongest Mombasa City

Confusion rocked Mombasa City on Wednesday as the county government introduced a new traffic model in an attempt to further decongest the island.

The “Happy Hour” introduced in 2019 has also been scrapped and replaced with the new traffic management route, called “Double 2 Double”.

The changes were announced by the county in conjunction with traffic police to manage traffic flow from the North Coast. Some of the streets were converted to one-way roads.

The new model, which took effect at 5am, affected some of the major roads in the city, including Digo, Ronald Ngala, Jomo Kenyatta and Sheikh Abdalla Farsy roads.

Following the changes, motorists on different roads were left stranded as traffic marshalls enforced the changes. On some of the roads, there were signs erected to help direct traffic in the right direction. On some roads, the flow was smooth.

Confusion in Mombasa Island as county implements new traffic rules

“We are converting all our streets into a one-way system on the island. That means as you come from the Nyali bridge, all vehicles will be required to turn left onto Sheikh Abdallah Farsy Road as opposed to going straight to Saba Saba. There will be no one going to Saba Saba directly,” said Transport executive Tawfiq Balala.

This means that all four lanes in the Buxton area will be used by vehicles entering the city. The changes will serve all the cars coming from Nyali and Saba Saba through Sheikh Abdalla Farsy Road to Marikiti, Bondeni and terminate at the Barclay's roundabout.

From there the traffic will flow to Saba Saba, where motorists drive back to Nyali, joining the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

This will see some of the roundabouts and junctions removed. Traffic jams most occur at roundabouts and junctions, especially in Buxton.

Mr Balala said the city is congested and there is no space to expand roads, forcing the county government to come up with systems that will ease traffic.

Traffic marshals and police will be in all the affected areas to help motorists during the 10-day dry run.

“After three days, we will review the system to establish whether we have succeeded, failed and what needs to be done. I know we will have teething problems but eventually, we will make it,” said Coast Traffic Commandant Peter Maina.

Mr Maina assured motorists that the traffic police officers will be stationed in strategic areas to direct traffic.

Trucks weighing over 10 tonnes have also been barred from entering the city centre from 5am to 8pm, and they will be restricted to the Shimanzi and Mbaraki areas.

A traffic marshall helps redirect traffic in Mombasa as new transport model was enforced on Wednesday. Photo credit: Kevin Odit I Nation Media Group

Officials defended the new traffic system, saying no city in the world allows trucks to operate within the island or city centre.

“Happy Hour was temporary, but the new initiative is going to be a permanent solution to the gridlock besieging the county,” Mr Maina said.

“I expect chaos in the first weeks because it’s a new thing. A lot of drivers will find themselves on the wrong side of the lane but we have our traffic marshals and traffic police in every junction to guide those with challenges.”

Mr Balala said the initiative in a county with over 10,000 vehicles operating in the city centre will facilitate traffic flow and manage emergency services, such as ambulances and fire brigades.

In February 2019, traffic nightmares were eased when the county government adopted “Happy Hour” for motorists coming from the island to Nyali during rush hour.

Starting at exactly 5.30pm, motorists were allowed to cruise along Sheikh Abdallah Farsy Road, at the Coast General Teaching and

Referral Hospital junction, to Nyali’s Fidel Odinga Road.

County traffic marshals and traffic police worked in sync to clear the backlog of vehicles stretching from as far away as the Fontanella roundabout.

But the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) called for the suspension of the new model for lack of public participation.

The association’s Coast coordinator Salim Mbarak and Kenya Transporters Association executive director Ahmed Juneja said they were not involved in drafting the new traffic plan.

Kenya National Highways Authority(KeNHA) also protested the closure of a section of Mombasa roads. In a letter addressed to Mombasa county, the road the authority called for an urgent meeting to discuss the matter.

“We recognize the county is trying to decongest the traffic in Mombasa CBD. We have talked to the transport executive and he has assured us that they are going to carry out a trial first. And, if the idea will not work within half a day, they will reverse the decision and work on it,” KeNHA Coast Region Deputy Director Howard M’mayi told the Nation.

Parents who take their children to school early in the morning decried the congestion.

"My child goes to Star of the Sea which is in town. Now I am forced to go all the way to Buxton then come back to town. Our children will be late for school," said Mary Moraa, another Mombasa resident.

Muzdalifa Said, a Majengo resident said :"We understand the county wants the city to look good, but this was not a good idea. I used to board a tuk-tuk outside my home but now I have to walk from my house to get one."

Additional reporting by Farhiya Hussein