Ex-KPA employee charged over Sh14.5m Dongo Kundu land fraud

A former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) employee has been arrested for fraudulently receiving Sh15.4 million from a Mombasa businessman.

Mr Hussein Hapicha Namo was picked up on Tuesday evening from his apartment on Jogoo Road in Nairobi before being transferred to Mombasa.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji had recommended that Mr Namo be charged.

“Consequently, you have been directed to arrest and charge Namo with the offence of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code,” said a letter signed by prosecution counsel Mugo Njagi.

Mr Namo was arraigned on Wednesday, charged with falsely obtaining the money from Issack Ali Maalim.

Court records show that Mr Namo received the money by falsely pretending that he could sell him 60 acres of land in Dongo Kundu, Jomvu sub-county.

Mr Namo denied the offence before Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Amwayi. He is accused of committing the offence between February 8, 2016 and May 30, 2017.

Opposing bond for Mr Namo, investigating officer Nicholas Njoroge described him as a flight risk, saying he had been evading arrest.

Mr Njoroge told the court that Mr Namo had repeatedly been summoned to report to the Coast region DCI headquarters to record his statement and help with investigations but failed to do so.

“Immediately upon receiving the DPP’s directions, we tried tracing the suspect in Mombasa, Moyale and Nairobi on several occasions using signal tracking devices but it was difficult, since his mobile phone was switched off most of the time,” he said.

Mr Njoroge also told the court that Mr Namo’s fixed abode and social and community ties had not been established and he may jump bail if he was released on bond.

But Mr Namo dismissed claims that he is a flight risk, noting that he has a permanent residence in Nairobi, where he was arrested.

“I am a retired KPA employee. I cannot abscond court and even attempt to flee the country. I depend on my pension,” he told the court.

The court ordered that Mr Namo be remanded at Mikindani pending a ruling on his bond application.